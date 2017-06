Critics have given the new 2Pac biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ some bad reviews recently.

It currently has a 25% score on Rotten Tomatoes which you can see here.

Snoop took his Instagram to defend the movie and hopes you go see it!

I saw this movie a while back and it told the truth about pac, gotta respect it. celebrate him and #tupacday tomorrow . #alleyezonme pic.twitter.com/fk08YA0Gt1 — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 16, 2017

Spoiler Alert:

The Snoop in the movie is hilarious!