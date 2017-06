By Abby Hassler 

2 Chainz has released a music video for “Blue Cheese,” which features Migos.

In the video, beautiful women model different outfits on a catwalk runway in the middle of a run-down part of town.

The cut appears on the rapper’s fourth studio album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, which dropped last Friday (June 16).

