Beyoncé And Her Twins Still In Hospital Following ‘Minor Issue’

While Beyoncé has successfully gave birth to her twins, it appears not everything has gone to plan.

TMZ has reported that the singer’s newborn twins have a medical issue that’s kept them in the hospital for almost a week.

Sources close to the family confirmed that while doctors don’t feel comfortable releasing them from the hospital just yet, the issue is ‘minor.’

It’s also been reported that Beyoncé is still in the hospital as well, but it’s assumed that she is okay herself.

While it’s still unknown when they will be released from the hospital, we wish them all the best.