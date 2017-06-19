DJ Khaled Booed Offstage At EDC Festival

DJ Khaled had a very rocky performance at this weekend’s Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

Complex has revealed that the DJs set was filled with technical problems and sound issues. The audience was clearly not having it and booed throughout the set.

A Twitter video showed people yelling for DJ Khaled to get off the stage, and Khaled himself posted a video showing him speaking with a sound technician while onstage.

Khaled also defended himself on Instagram and claimed his performance had been sabotaged, saying:

“They🚷 Tried to sabotage my sound so many times THEY couldnot get the sound right on my set and i still stood on stage wit no sound and when they got the sound to work they want cut my set short but I still rep for my people anyone else would walk off stage .. i knew my California and Vegas fans was in the building .. THEY🚷 DONT WANT US TO WIN SO WE WIN MORE FOR THERE HEAD TOP!!! It’s all luv thoe .. love is the 🔑.. I forgive them … love is always the answer !”

However, he was also thankful of his fans that were there.

Event organizers have yet to comment on the incident.

