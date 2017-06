Popular Spanish bullfighter Ivan Fandino died in the hospital after being gored by a bull in the ring.

His final words on the way to the hospital were ‘Hurry up, I’m dying.’

The bull pierced Fandino’s torso which damaged his leg and lungs.

You can see the incident in the video below. [WARNING – GRAPHIC VIOLENCE]

The 36 year-old veteran bullfighter was the first to die in the ring in France since 1921.

