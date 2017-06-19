Mariah Carey Has Her Eye On Drake!

Forget those rumors about Mariah Carey reuniting with boy toy Bryan Tanaka, she has her eye on Drake!

According to OK! magazine, Mimi has developed a huge thing for the “Hotline Bling” rapper, and he may be ready to answer the call. A source says, “The two met up for drinks two weeks ago in L.A. and friends say they were flirting up a storm. While they did not leave together, the two have been definitely texting and calling each other since. Mariah’s even started turning up to Catch in L.A., his favorite hangout, in the hopes of ‘randomly’ running into him.”