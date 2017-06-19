Michael Phelps Is Racing a Great White Shark for ‘Shark Week’

June 19, 2017 6:23 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: great white, Michael Phelps, shark, Shark Week

Michael Phelps has dominated every human he’s raced against, so now he’s taking on another SPECIES.  He’s racing a GREAT WHITE SHARK for Discovery Channel’s ‘Shark Week.’

The press release calls it “Great Gold vs. Great White” . . . and says, quote, “Sharks are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet.  Michael Phelps is our greatest champion to ever get in the water . . .

“But he has one competition left to win.  An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before.  Phelps v. Shark . . . the race is on!”

So, will Michael and the shark be swimming side-by-side, separated only by a floating lane marker?  Probably not.

There aren’t any details on HOW the race will be set up . . . so we don’t know if they’ll be swimming in the same place, let alone at the same TIME.  Maybe it’ll be lame, and Michael will just time himself against a shark’s average speed.

 

The race will air on Sunday, July 23rd, which is also the first day of Shark Week.

