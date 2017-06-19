Starbucks Will Serve Alcohol At New Location

June 19, 2017 10:40 AM By Nina
Filed Under: Alcohol, Coffee, New York City, Starbucks

Looking to add an extra kick to your daily Starbucks coffee?

According to Metro, Starbucks is planning on opening up a new store with alcoholic options in addition to their traditional coffee selections.

This new store is set to be Starbucks’ largest one to date, and will include a coffee-roasting area, a coffee bar, a bakery, and a retail space on it’s first floor. The second floor will feature a bar that will serve beer, wine, and other spirits.

While it’s set to open in New York City next year, it will hopefully expand to other cities if it’s a success.

