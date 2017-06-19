Tanning in a pill?

June 19, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Tanning in a pill?  Yep, it’s for real.

Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital have invented a pill that will tan you by increasing your skin’s melatonin, the chemical that gives your skin its color.

That means a natural looking tan without ever setting foot in the sun. This new drug isn’t just for aesthetics – if you are more susceptible to skin cancer, or have had it in the past, increasing your skin’s melatonin is a natural defense against UV rays.

So, you’d be getting the look of a tan and natural SPF all at the same time. Thank you, science!

