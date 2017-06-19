This Is What Wonder Women Looks Like With No Makeup.

June 19, 2017 6:05 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Gal Gadot, Wonder Women

Gal Gadot looks amazing! Were you expecting anything else???

Since you are here, we have family 4-packs to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom this week at 7, 11, 5 & 7. Check out their new ride called Wonder Women Lasso Of Truth.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live