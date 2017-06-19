Woman Wins $42 Million Jackpot But The Casino Won’t Give Her The Prize

A woman that won a huge jackpot at a New York casino is now suing after she was told her win was actually a glitch in the system.

According to the New York Daily News, Katrina Bookman was playing the “Sphinx Slot Machine” at the New York’s Resorts World Casino when she won the grand prize of $42,949,672.76.

After taking a celebratory selfie with the machine, she attempted to collect her prize, only to be told by the staff that she hadn’t actually won. Instead, they said the machine should have only given her $2.25, and they offered her a steak dinner as a consolation.

However, Bookman is now suing the casino for negligence and breach of contract over the incident. Her lawyer, Alan Ripka, explained to reporters:

“You can’t claim a machine is broken because you want it to be broken. Does that mean it wasn’t inspected? Does it mean it wasn’t maintained?”

Meanwhile, the resort has claimed that the maximum payout that machine can offer is only $6500 so the prize has to be a glitch.

