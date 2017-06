A couple of weeks ago rapper XXXtentacion was KO’d at a show in San Diego which you can see here.

Then he was thrown into a barricade by his own security team while trying to be creative at stage diving.

You can see that in the video below.

Now a new video has surfaced of XXXtentacion punching a fan in the face at his show.

You can see that video below. [Warning – Violence]

#xxxtentacion punches a fan at his show A post shared by VladTV (@vladtv) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

XXXtentacion recently made the cover of the XXL Freshmen Cover Issue 2017.

Story developing….