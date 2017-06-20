A Lucky Charms Milkshake Just Went on Sale at Burger King.

In case you missed it, back in April, Burger King rolled out a FROOT LOOPS milkshake. And people must’ve really liked the idea of blending sugary cereal into sugary ice cream, because BK just went for an encore.

A new LUCKY CHARMS milkshake just went on sale at Burger King. It’s made out of vanilla ice cream, a sweet syrup, and pieces of the oats AND marshmallows from Lucky Charms. Why bother with the oats?

Anyway, you can get them right now, and Burger King says they’ll be available for a limited time.