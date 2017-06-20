Beer ATM Let’s YOU Serve Your Own Drinks. [Video]

June 20, 2017 6:45 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: ATM, beer, self-serve beer

A brew pub in Brooklyn, New York, created a system that lets customers enjoy any and all of their 24 beer taps with nothing more than a simple card.

This beer ATM system at Randolph Beer provides customers with a card that records just how much beer they’re drinking. And when the night is over, that card gets turned in and customers can pay their tabs.

No lines. No need to get the attention of the bartender. And, not much standing in the way of a perfect beer-drinking experience.

Check out the full article by clicking here.

