Gwen Stefani Throws Blake Shelton a Special Birthday Celebration

By Abby Hassler
Gwen Stefani threw her boyfriend Blake Shelton an extra special birthday celebration this past Sunday (June 18). The country music star turned 41 and received an armadillo cake and a kiss from Stefani.
Stefani documented the occasion on social media, capturing everything from the birthday smooch to Shelton’s birthday hat. Today (June 20), Stefani posted another photo of a birthday cake to social media with the caption, “The b day that never ends.”
Happy birthday Shelton!
Check out Stefani’s adorable photos below.
