Carrie Fisher Had A Drug Cocktail In Her System At Time Of Death.

June 20, 2017 6:23 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, Drugs, Star Wars

Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin, methadone and ecstasy, among other drugs, in her system when she died, according to a just-released toxicology report.

In addition to the illegal drugs, she was taking Abilify, Lamictal and Prozac under prescription.

The coroner’s report listed sleep apnea as the primary cause of death, with drug intake as a contributing factor. Carrie died on December 27th, four days after she suffered a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Check out the full article here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live