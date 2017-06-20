Carrie Fisher Had A Drug Cocktail In Her System At Time Of Death.

Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin, methadone and ecstasy, among other drugs, in her system when she died, according to a just-released toxicology report.

In addition to the illegal drugs, she was taking Abilify, Lamictal and Prozac under prescription.

The coroner’s report listed sleep apnea as the primary cause of death, with drug intake as a contributing factor. Carrie died on December 27th, four days after she suffered a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

