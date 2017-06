Chris Brown and Ray J just came through with a new mixtape out of nowhere.

Burn My Name is a 10-track collaboration. The project features Vince Staples and Bizzy Bone from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, as well as lesser-known artists like Luvaboy TJ, Truth KO, Jackie Long, Payso B and Knotch. There’s also a lyrical response to Kanye West’s “Famous” video.

Burn My Name is available to stream and download at DatPiff.com.