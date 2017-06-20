Get A FREE Shake At Wayback Burgers in Folsom Tomorrow Wednesday, June 21st

June 20, 2017 2:29 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Folsom, free, Milkshake, shake, Wayback Burgers

Beat the heatwave with a FREE milkshake from Wayback Burgers in Folsom….

SacBee.com says that Wayback Burgers is celebrating the first day of summer with FREE MILKSHAKES! (no purchase is necessary)

The article says that Wayback Burgers will start hooking up free junior Black and White shakes at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, June 21st) and will give them out while supplies last.

Wayback Burgers is expecting to give away hundreds of the free treats tomorrow. They’re located in Folsom at 1300 East Bidwell St., Suite 100.

Get your shake on. #FreeShakeDay is happening TOMORROW!

A post shared by Wayback Burgers (@waybackburgers) on

