Mice Caught Crawling Across Produce In Grocery Store [VIDEO]

June 20, 2017 2:26 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Food 4 Less, mice, produce, Stockton, Video

A shopper took a video of mice crawling across produce in a grocery store that’s not too far from Sacramento…

ModestoBee.com says that a shopper took the video of the mice crawling across tomatoes at a Food 4 Less in Stockton!

To see the disturbing video, CLICK HERE

The article says:

“According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, consumers should wash fruits and vegetables as follows: “Wash all produce thoroughly under running water before preparing and/or eating, including produce grown at home or bought from a grocery store or farmers market. Washing fruits and vegetables with soap, detergent, or commercial produce wash is not recommended.””

We’ll be washing everything, multiple times NOW.

