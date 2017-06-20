People Are Using Coca-Cola as Tanning Oil.

There’s a fine line between being MacGyver and being a damn fool.

Apparently, there’s a new trend where people who don’t have tanning oil improvise . . . by putting COCA-COLA all over their bodies before they go out in the sun. I have heard of using the spray oil you use for cooking but NEVER a cold Coke.

They say the caramel color in the Coke helps bronze them up good and quick.

Unfortunately, it’s a terrible idea.

Coke contains a lot of chemicals, but none of them provide any SPF protection . . . so you’re really just accelerating the chance of BURNING your skin and potentially even developing skin cancer down the line.

Check out the full article here.