People Are Using Coca-Cola as Tanning Oil.

June 20, 2017 9:32 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: coca cola tanning, Coca-Cola, tanning oil

There’s a fine line between being MacGyver and being a damn fool.

Apparently, there’s a new trend where people who don’t have tanning oil improvise . . . by putting COCA-COLA all over their bodies before they go out in the sun. I have heard of using the spray oil you use for cooking but NEVER a cold Coke.

They say the caramel color in the Coke helps bronze them up good and quick.

Unfortunately, it’s a terrible idea.

Coke contains a lot of chemicals, but none of them provide any SPF protection . . . so you’re really just accelerating the chance of BURNING your skin and potentially even developing skin cancer down the line.

Check out the full article here.

