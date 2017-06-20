Prodigy From Rap Group Mobb Deep Has Passed Away At Age 42

June 20, 2017 12:00 PM By Bre
Filed Under: died, Mobb Depp, Prodigy

Prayers to Prodigy, his loved ones and the entire Hip-Hop community.

TMZ has reported that Prodigy, one half of Mobb Deep, has died in Las Vegas.

His publicist says he was hospitalized “a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth.”

The publicist added … “the exact cause of death has not been determined.”

Prodigy was in Vegas over the weekend performing with the Art of Rap tour with Ghostface Killah, Onyx, KRS-One, Ice-T to name a few. Mobb Deep performed Saturday night.

