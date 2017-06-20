T.I. And Tiny Get Back Together [PHOTOS]

June 20, 2017 8:56 AM By Nina
Filed Under: T.I., T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle

Although things have been tough for T.I. and Tiny‘s relationship over the last couple months, the pair appear to be back together again!

MTO News has reported that the two have been spotted back out in public with each other, and they even sported matching outfits.

Even more, sources confirmed that Tiny and the kids were working on moving back into T.I.’s house again!

Could this all be due to a surprise pregnancy? We’ll just have to wait and see.

You can see the photos of the couple for yourself right here.

