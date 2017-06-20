This time tomorrow, Kim Kardashian will be $14 million richer.

Her new KKW beauty line is predicted to sell out in just five minutes. The Creme Contour & Highlight Kit costs $48. The first batch of 300,000 is available tomorrow at her signature website KKW Beauty.

.@MakeupByMario does my makeup with my @KKWbeauty kit! Launching in two days! Watch more at https://t.co/va7ys78MvF pic.twitter.com/JcGTNYod1V — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 20, 2017

Opinions are mixed if Kim’s contouring kits will cut into sales of little sister Kylie Jenner’s LipKit craze. At only age 19, she’s the youngest on the Forbes Magazine list of top 100 highest paid celebrities. Kylie banked 41 million dollars last year. Put another way, she earns another million dollars every eight days.

Kim told Women’s Wear Daily that Kylie shouldn’t worry about their beauty businesses sabotaging sales saying, “I am older. We definitely have a different audience. We won’t run into that overlap. A lot of my stuff is going to be for skin.”