Cream? Sugar? Collagen?

Seems people are adding collagen powder to their morning coffee in an effort to get younger looking skin.

According to Delish “Women who took a collagen supplement every day for eight weeks saw a 20 percent reduction in wrinkles. That’s dramatic. But not everyone is convinced so far”.

I think the only extra thing I might add to my coffee is some Kahlua.

Read the full article by clicking here.