Nevada Brothel Offering Mayweather/McGregor Package.

On August 26th, Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor will square off in one of the most anticipated fights in years.

Knowing that all eyes will be on Las Vegas for the fight, the Sheri’s Ranch brothel in Nevada is offering a unique – and expensive – package for anyone interested in making the most of the weekend.

For $100,000, Sheri’s Ranch will provide two tickets to the Mayweather-McGregor bout, roundtrip airfare to Las Vegas, car service from the airport to Sheri’s Ranch, and then a ride to the fight and back.

On top of all this, Sheri’s Ranch is also including a room at the resort – along with the chance to enjoy quality time with all 24 ladies working there.

Who wants to take a bet that Lamar Odom will be there….OUCH!!! Too soon?