The Truitt Bark Park will officially open in Midtown on July 29th.

The Midtown park is named after Sacramento activist and civic booster, Brooks Truitt.

There will be no sod or grass at this park…they’ll have crushed granite instead.

There will be a place for dogs under 7 lbs and another spot for 14 lbs and over.

Read more about this from the Sacbee article here.