The 50 Movies Your Kids Should See Before They Turn 11.

No pressure here, but there are 50 movies that your kids REALLY NEED to see before they turn 11. It might cut into their fidget spinner time, but you know what? That’s FINE.

An educational website called Into Film put together the list, choosing the movies based on how well they benefit a child’s development and creativity. They include, in no particular order . . .

“The Lion King”, “Toy Story”, “E.T.”, the original, animated version of “Beauty and the Beast”, “Mary Poppins” . . .

“Shrek”, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”, “The Lego Movie”, “Hook”, “Nanny McPhee” . . .

“Dumbo”, “The Secret Life of Pets”, “Night at the Museum”, “Free Willy”, “Babe” . . .

“Star Wars”, “The Iron Giant”, “Coraline”, “Paddington”, “The Never-Ending Story” . . .

“Up”, “Matilda”, “Space Jam”, “The Princess Bride”, and “Jumanji”.

Check out the full list by clicking here.