The Mummy Is On Track To Lose $95 Million.

Universal is learning a very hard lesson when it comes to them re-launching their Dark Universe franchise.

First they should of clued all of us in a lot sooner about what they were planning to do. Instead they dropped the trailer for The Mummy and all of us said. “Why are they re-making the Brandon Frasier movie”. The 3rd strike as much as I hate to say it was they cast Tom Cruise in what felt like a Zombie Mission Impossible. By the time they announced their final plans, it was too late. The Mummy was doomed

Now Universal’s Tom Cruise movie stands to lose an estimated $95M off of a final estimated global box office tally of $375M. That’s $75M at the domestic B.O., and $300M from overseas.

Would you keep your job if you lost $95 Million dollars?

Universal swears it will march forward with its other Dark Universe titles, despite Mummy‘s loss out of the gate as the franchise’s first title. Bill Condon’s The Bride of Frankenstein is next.

