Did Rae Sremmurd Break Up?

June 22, 2017 10:59 AM By Nina
Filed Under: Break-up, Rae Sremmurd, Slim Jxmmi, Swae Lee

Rumors are currently buzzing that the rap duo Rae Sremmurd may have broken up…

MTO News has reported that the two have allegedly called it quits.

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee allegedly want to “go in different directions,” although it’s rumored that Jxmmi is upset with the decision. A source close to him reported the rapper as saying:

“Why does [Swae Lee] wanna break up the group now, he’s trying to steal all the shine.”

Meanwhile, Swae Lee is focusing on his solo career. His upcoming project, Swaecation, should be due out later this year. You can see a video discussing the album right here.

