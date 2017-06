Now this is thinking outside the box!

Swimwear company Orlebar Brown will allow you to get your own photos printed on your swim wear.

Today's the final day to order your #SnapShorts for guaranteed Christmas delivery. Don't miss your chance! https://t.co/uyoPPfwqKh pic.twitter.com/DTroTC1xLx — ORLEBAR BROWN (@OrlebarBrown) November 16, 2016

There is one small catch….you knew that was coming. It costs $595 per pair and takes up to 4 weeks to deliver. I might have to holler at my hood hook up and see if they can hook me up. I want my dog Coconut floating on a raft in my pool printed on my shorts. HA!

Check out how to order by clicking here.