JC Penney Hiring 350 Employees In Sacramento

Are you looking for a job? JC Penney stores in the Sacramento-area are looking for 350 employees right now…

SacBee.com says that JC Penney is looking for everything from cashiers to stylists to work in the hair salons at JC Penney. They also say that the stores are already getting ready for “back-to-school” shopping.

There are local JC Penney stores in Arden Fair Mall, Sunrise Mall and Galleria @ Roseville Mall.

To apply for the 350 jobs, the article says to apply in store at a hiring kiosk or online HERE