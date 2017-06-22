Sacramento Heatwave: Near record highs expected through Friday  Cooling Centers Open In The Area

Lorde Selling Autographed Lithographs for 24 Hours

The 24 hour sale is to celebrate what she calls “a magical release week.” June 22, 2017 8:05 AM
By Robyn Collins

Lorde is selling autographed lithographs of the cover art from her new album Melodrama.

The 24-hour sale is to celebrate what she calls “a magical release week.”

The lithographs are 12″×12″ and cost $20 plus shipping. You can order the prints on her personal website. The sale began at 11:00 p.m. last night (June 21), meaning that they will go off sale at around 11:00 p.m. tonight (June 22).

