Sacramento Heatwave: Near record highs expected through Friday  Cooling Centers Open In The Area

Netflix Adding Rogue One, Titanic, And More In July

June 22, 2017 2:03 PM By Nina
Filed Under: July, Netflix, Rogue One, Titanic

A new month means new movies and TV shows on Netflix.

IGN has just released the list of new titles hitting the popular streaming service in July, and we couldn’t be more excited!

The 90s blockbuster Titanic will be available for streaming at the start of the month, alongside Free Willy, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, and Police Academy.

On July 18, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will also make its streaming debut, so get ready to curl up on the couch with some popcorn and friends.

For the full list, head right here.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live