Short Conversation : Dancehall Superstar Konshens Interview [Audio]

Dancehall superstar Konshens stopped by the studio and we had a ‘Short Conversation’ (interview podcast style.)

We discussed his new single featuring Chris Brown who he refers to as the Michael Jackson of our generation.

We also talked about how the reggae/dancehall sound is becoming mainstream and how he feels about it.

I also asked him what areas in the country have a good reggae/dancehall following and we both agree that the West Coast needs to step it up!

Check out our interview above and his latest single ‘Bruk Off Yuh Back‘ featuring Chris Brown below.