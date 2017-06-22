Sacramento Heatwave: Near record highs expected through Friday  Cooling Centers Open In The Area

Short Conversation : Dancehall Superstar Konshens Interview [Audio]

June 22, 2017 6:02 PM
Filed Under: Chris Brown, Konshens

Dancehall superstar Konshens stopped by the studio and we had a ‘Short Conversation’ (interview podcast style.)

We discussed his new single featuring Chris Brown who he refers to as the Michael Jackson of our generation.

We also talked about how the reggae/dancehall sound is becoming mainstream and how he feels about it.

I also asked him what areas in the country have a good reggae/dancehall following and we both agree that the West Coast needs to step it up!

Check out our interview above and his latest single ‘Bruk Off Yuh Back‘ featuring Chris Brown below.

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live