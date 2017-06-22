Tomorrow Is Take Your Pet to Work Day.

Tomorrow is apparently Take Your Pet to Work Day . . . but according to a new survey, there are plenty of people who don’t need some made-up holiday to bring their dog or cat to their job.

The survey found that HALF of dog owners who work at pet-friendly places bring their dog in at least once a week . . . and 20% bring it in pretty much daily.

19% of cat owners also bring their cat in pretty much every day.

My dog Coconut…in the picture has been looking forward to this for the past month. It’s all she has been talking about and to be honest is driving me crazy about it.