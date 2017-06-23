Aaron Carter In Hospital After Being Bullied At Concert

Former child star Aaron Carter had a very stressful concert last night that left him in the hospital.

TMZ has revealed that the singer was suffering from exhaustion after performing a string of shows, but some fans at the concert had their own ideas as to why Carter needed to head to the ER.

One fan is reported to have said that the singer looked like he was dying from cancer, and that he need to eat 5 cheeseburgers to look better. Aaron overheard the comments and was greatly upset, saying:

“They literally won’t stop bullying me… I’m sorry I’m not fat enough.”

We hope Aaron feels better soon though! You can also see some of the photos he took at the hospital right here.