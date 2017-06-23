Aaron Carter In Hospital After Being Bullied At Concert

June 23, 2017 9:52 AM By Nina
Filed Under: Aaron Carter, Body Shame, Exhaustion, Hospital

Former child star Aaron Carter had a very stressful concert last night that left him in the hospital.

TMZ has revealed that the singer was suffering from exhaustion after performing a string of shows, but some fans at the concert had their own ideas as to why Carter needed to head to the ER.

One fan is reported to have said that the singer looked like he was dying from cancer, and that he need to eat 5 cheeseburgers to look better. Aaron overheard the comments and was greatly upset, saying:

“They literally won’t stop bullying me… I’m sorry I’m not fat enough.”

We hope Aaron feels better soon though! You can also see some of the photos he took at the hospital right here.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live