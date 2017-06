Johnny Depp made a joke about assassinating President Trump in the video above.

Depp said “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Johnny has since received a lot of backlash from the media and the White House for the joke.

Depp has released an apology statement and stating that he meant no harm.

He said “It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice,I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

