Mariah Carey Got Cut Out Of Will Ferrell’s New Movie! [Video]

Mariah Carey’s diva behavior got her fired from a Will Ferrell comedy. She reportedly “ruined” a scene in The House. Her cameo fell onto the cutting room floor.

Will Ferrell used oblique terms when describing to Seth Meyers the disaster. He revealed that filming Mariah became difficult. The production team told Ferrell at midnight, “You can just go home. We’re still filming but we’re not going to get to you today.”

Co-star Cedric Yarbrough gave an explicit description on Facebook. He wrote, “Okay since Will Ferrell is talking, I’ma talk-ing. Yeah, a real funny cameo was SUPPOSED to happen, but it was ruined by superstar Mariah Carey.”

She arrived four hours late. In the meantime, they shot a stunt with Mariah’s body double. Cedric revealed, “When Mariah finally showed, she refused to match the stunt. She then requested a large fan for her hair to be blown around. Plus a camera that would be above her, basically a crane shot. This lady was unprofessional & borderline abusive to our director.”