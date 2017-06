I don’t understand high fashion. Cholos have been doing this for decades and the fashion industry is just catching on!

The SOCKS WITH SANDALS look just showed up in three different fashion shows in Paris this week . . . including one for Louis Vuitton. Yes, models walked down the catwalk showing off that combo.

So I guess it’s a fashionable look now, and just in time for your next beach trip with your family. Your dad will be thrilled.