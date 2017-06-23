What These Disney Characters Did For This Little Boy Will Melt Your Heart.

I am not that emotional when it comes to things that can tug at your heart. However, this one GOT ME!

Hearing is such an essential part of my job, and not to mention how much I love music. I would go crazy not being able to hear.

A little boy’s magical trip to Disneyland was made even more magical when his favorite Disney characters started speaking to him in sign language.

The boy, who hasn’t been named, is hearing-impaired and was visiting the park with Olive Crest, a non-profit group that helps at-risk children. According to the boy’s parents, he’s reluctant to be touched or hugged by anyone. But when Mickey and Minnie realized that he’s hearing-impaired, they started speaking to him in sign language.

The characters signed, “I love you” and “It’s nice to meet you.” The little boy lit up and immediately gave them a big hug. The adorable encounter was caught on video and it’s gone viral.

Ok, now try to watch and not get a bit teared eyed.

