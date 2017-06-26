How You Drink Your Coffee Could Reveal If You’re A Psychopath.

June 26, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: black coffee, Coffee, psychopath

PSYCHOPATHS DRINK THEIR COFFEE BLACK!

According to a new study, people who enjoy bitter flavors — like black coffee — are more likely to be psychopaths.

Researchers surveyed more than 1,000 adults and found that people who most enjoy bitter flavors are the most messed up, exhibiting psychopathic traits, as well as other antisocial personality traits like sadism and narcissism.

Ok, what about the people who HAVE to drink black coffee because it is in their work out regimen. Check out the full article by clicking here.

