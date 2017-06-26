People Are More Likely to Take Risks and Be Spontaneous on Vacation.

June 26, 2017 6:45 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Activity, spontaneous, Vacation

It’s hard to be spontaneous in your daily life.  Our routines are so locked down that the biggest risk we take is getting pepper jack cheese on a sandwich instead of Swiss.  But that all changes on vacation.

According to a new survey, 61% of people say they act differently on vacation.  They’re more likely to take risks . . . be spontaneous . . . and make a random romantic connection.

Another good part of going on vacation?  You actually like your significant other again.  54% of people in relationships say that they come back with stronger feelings after a vacation . . . and only 8% like their partner less afterwards.

And one more thing from the survey:  When you go on vacation, most of your coworkers are cool with covering for you . . . but one out of four of them secretly resents you.

Check out the full article by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live