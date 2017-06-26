People Are More Likely to Take Risks and Be Spontaneous on Vacation.

It’s hard to be spontaneous in your daily life. Our routines are so locked down that the biggest risk we take is getting pepper jack cheese on a sandwich instead of Swiss. But that all changes on vacation.

According to a new survey, 61% of people say they act differently on vacation. They’re more likely to take risks . . . be spontaneous . . . and make a random romantic connection.

Another good part of going on vacation? You actually like your significant other again. 54% of people in relationships say that they come back with stronger feelings after a vacation . . . and only 8% like their partner less afterwards.

And one more thing from the survey: When you go on vacation, most of your coworkers are cool with covering for you . . . but one out of four of them secretly resents you.

