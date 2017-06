From YouTube:

“The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, was rescued by onlookers who caught the brunt of her fall at the upstate New York amusement park.”

Onlookers at Six Flags encouraged the 14 year-old girl to just jump so they could catch her.

The teenager was knocked unconscious but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Lucky for her she was surrounded by ‘Good Samaritans’ at Six Flags but I highly doubt she’s gonna get on any rides in the near future.