By Abby Hassler

The Chainsmokers debuted a new lyric video for their “Young” track off their latest album, Memories…Do Not Open, today (June 26).

Directed by Rory Kramer, the video features a collection of photos of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall growing up over the years interspersed with footage from their recently wrapped tour.

Watch the “Young” lyric video here to see what Andrew and Alex looked like as kids.