I guess this could be considered a defensive tactic…..

According to TMZ, UFC fighter Justine Kish fought Felice Herrig last night at “UFC Fight Night,” only to have a very unfortunate accident.

While caught in Herrig’s choke hold, Kish lost control of her bowels on the mat…

Kish lost the fight, but she maintained a sense of humor about the situation, saying afterward that “s**t happens.”

See the gross video for yourself right here.