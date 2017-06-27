Celebrities with Billion-Dollar Brands.

GEORGE CLOONEY and his partner recently sold their Casamigos tequila company for $1 BILLION. But they’re far from the first celebrities to build a billion-dollar brand. Here are some stars who beat them to it . . .

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen did it ages ago with their clothing brands. That’s why they don’t have to humiliate themselves on “Fuller House” like those other goons.

Jessica Alba’s Honest Company makes nontoxic household products . . . although it’s been accused a few times of falling short. Even so, it’s worth $1.7 billion.

Ashton Kutcher is one of three partners in a venture capital firm called A-Grade Investments. They’ve got money in big tech companies like Uber, Airbnb, and Foursquare.

Bono is part of an investment firm called Elevation Partners, which recently had a $1.4 billion stake in Facebook.

Jessica Simpson’s fashion line has earned over $1 billion since 2005.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s joint net worth was recently pegged at $1.16 billion.

Check out more by clicking here.