Jackie Chan is back to take on Pierce Bronson in this new action, drama called The Foreigner. In the movie Jackie plays an obsessed father trying to hunt down his daughters killers. This is the first role where Jackie Chan is in an unexpectedly serious leading role.

We have an EXCLUSIVE look at the trailer of Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan in their new movie #TheForeigner. https://t.co/36vU3Msi88 pic.twitter.com/BvPA9qS5Tp — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) June 26, 2017