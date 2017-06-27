Father Interrupts Daughter’s Wedding, Thinks Groom Is An Immigrant [Video]

June 27, 2017 6:31 PM By Short-E

In a video that has recently popped up you can hear an angry father interrupt his daughter’s wedding.

The father begins to speak out loud against the wedding because he thinks the groom is an illegal immigrant.

The father tells everyone in the church that he is opposed to the marriage because he thinks that his daughter isn’t getting married out of love.

The dad says that he believes the groom is getting married to his daughter so he can get his citizenship and demands to see the groom’s papers.

After the father says his peace and begins to walk away you can hear someone in attendance say ‘shame on you’ on his way out.

Watch the video below:

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live