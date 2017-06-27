Peter Parker (Spider-Man) Was in “Iron Man 2”, and You Didn’t Even Know It. [Video]

June 27, 2017 8:21 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Avengers, Iron Man, Spider-Man

There’s a scene in “Iron Man 2” where a little kid in an Iron Man mask tries to stand up to a robot . . . and is saved by the REAL Iron Man.  And there’s a long-held fan theory that the kid was actually Peter Parker . . . the future Spider-Man.

Well, Marvel’s new Spider-Man, TOM HOLLAND, says it’s TRUE.  And he got it straight from the boss over at Marvel, Kevin Feige.

He said, quote, “I can confirm that as of today.  I literally had a conversation with Kevin Feige only 20 minutes ago.  Maybe I’ve just done a big, old spoiler, but it’s out there now.

“It’s cool.  I like the idea that Peter Parker has been in the universe since the beginning”.

