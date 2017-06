RiRi was caught in Spain kissing a new mystery man in a swimming pool.

The PDA was on full display which you can see in the picture below.

Rihanna with a mystery male πŸ‘€πŸ€” rihanna (TMZ) pic.twitter.com/JIiPIhWkGJ β€” WORLDSTARHIPHOP (WORLDSTAR) June 27, 2017#honesttrackz — Honest Trackz (@HonestTrackz) June 27, 2017

TMZ has more pictures which you can see in this article here.

Twitter is having a blast with the hashtag #RihannaHasAManParty at the expense of mostly Drake…

Check out some of the funny posts below:

Drake opening up twitter just to find out rihanna has a boyfriend #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/Pm8t6sgp4H — X (@XyaSafiya) June 27, 2017

Wild thoughts sampled a Spanish song then Rihanna turned around and gave her samples to a Spanish man. #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/ozajf8wrRH — Slim. (@obeysireli) June 27, 2017